$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Craft Brew Alliance’s earnings. Craft Brew Alliance reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Craft Brew Alliance.

Get Craft Brew Alliance alerts:

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.13). Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $55.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BREW stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.67 million, a PE ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 0.38. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Craft Brew Alliance (BREW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Craft Brew Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Craft Brew Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.