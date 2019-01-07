$0.41 EPS Expected for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. First Industrial Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 52.47%. The business had revenue of $100.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.74 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FR shares. ValuEngine raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “average” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $470,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,166.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $2,901,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,836,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,216,000 after acquiring an additional 21,602 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 51,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,557,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 10.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.75. 773,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 55.41%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

