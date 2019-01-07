$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $60.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.62 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. William Blair raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Shares of KNSL traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.09. 89,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,425. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 46.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $301,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,872,562.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,074,190 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.