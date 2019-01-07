$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) will report earnings per share of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Omega Healthcare Investors posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Healthcare Investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors to $34.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In related news, insider Michael Ritz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,698. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $931,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,760,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,000 shares of company stock worth $1,321,750 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OHI. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,104,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,229,000 after acquiring an additional 69,623 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 77,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $35.64. 880,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.31. Omega Healthcare Investors has a one year low of $24.90 and a one year high of $38.34.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

