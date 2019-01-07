$1.09 EPS Expected for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.15. Cardinal Health reported earnings per share of $1.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $5.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $35.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.66 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAH shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on Cardinal Health and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut Cardinal Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

CAH traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.80. 2,659,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,326,787. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $42.17 and a 52-week high of $75.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4763 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.20%.

Cardinal Health announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Cardinal Health news, SVP Stuart G. Laws sold 804 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $44,662.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,298.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.