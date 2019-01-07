10,374 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,374 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Generac by 30.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Generac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.98.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $51.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.88. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $60.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $559.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.94 million. Generac had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,974,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,151,322.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,013,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,131,440. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

