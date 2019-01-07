$141.65 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (EPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will announce sales of $141.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.90 million and the highest is $143.60 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $119.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $552.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.80 million to $554.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $586.39 million, with estimates ranging from $567.57 million to $602.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. EPR Properties had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $65.50 to $67.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

In other news, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $140,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 3,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $253,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,112 shares of company stock worth $1,200,900. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the second quarter worth about $143,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $218,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.03. The company had a trading volume of 242,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,868. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.69%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

