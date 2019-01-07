$277.33 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (BJRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to announce $277.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.44 million to $280.63 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $261.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJ’s Restaurants.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $270.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. BidaskClub lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.36. 7,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 4,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $319,659.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,312.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kendra D. Miller sold 11,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $762,543.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,909 shares in the company, valued at $589,508.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of November 20, 2018, the company owned and operated 202 casual dining restaurants located in the 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

