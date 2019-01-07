$285.34 Million in Sales Expected for Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to post sales of $285.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Mellanox Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $286.20 million. Mellanox Technologies reported sales of $237.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mellanox Technologies.

Get Mellanox Technologies alerts:

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.13. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $279.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on MLNX shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mellanox Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.15.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total value of $425,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $514,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,152,909 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,175 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,986,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $145,929,000 after purchasing an additional 279,057 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,394,062 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $102,389,000 after purchasing an additional 252,239 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 562.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,072,024 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $90,373,000 after purchasing an additional 910,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 929,435 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,267,000 after purchasing an additional 121,592 shares during the last quarter. 74.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MLNX traded up $1.47 on Monday, hitting $85.39. 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,225. Mellanox Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, and sells interconnect products and solutions worldwide. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mellanox Technologies (MLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mellanox Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mellanox Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.