$3.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to announce $3.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the highest is $3.62 billion. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year sales of $13.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $13.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The casino operator reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 34.18%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Monday, December 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 204.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,283 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $68,876,000 after acquiring an additional 10,641 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,704 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,227. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.39. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $47.39 and a 12 month high of $81.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.68%.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

