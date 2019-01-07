$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) will announce sales of $3.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.55 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $2.85 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full-year sales of $13.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.18 billion to $13.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.91 billion to $16.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover salesforce.com.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Pivotal Research upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on salesforce.com from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.71.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $849,339.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,939.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total value of $246,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,721,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 521,446 shares of company stock valued at $70,356,695. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $142.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,062,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,702,357. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $102.37 and a 12-month high of $161.19. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 316.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on salesforce.com (CRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.