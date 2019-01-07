$35.99 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will post sales of $35.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $35.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.14 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $37.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full year sales of $151.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $150.98 million to $151.23 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $143.96 million, with estimates ranging from $142.82 million to $144.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Realty Trust.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $36.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.41 million. Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.16%.

CDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cedar Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, Director Abraham Eisenstat purchased 100,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $287,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce J. Schanzer purchased 10,840 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $36,856.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,111,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,178,736.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 395.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 59,121 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,276,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,163,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,409,000 after acquiring an additional 73,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,352,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 76,819 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDR stock remained flat at $$3.22 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 428,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,408. The firm has a market cap of $293.69 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cedar Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.