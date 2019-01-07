3D Systems Co. (DDD) Receives $12.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

DDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on 3D Systems to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Gabelli cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised 3D Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,717,085. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DDD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,200. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.79. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.29.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.82 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.