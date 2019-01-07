$404.02 Million in Sales Expected for Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will announce sales of $404.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $398.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $410.18 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $394.02 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Red Rock Resorts.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.03 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Red Rock Resorts to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $21.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Red Rock Resorts has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $36.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,651,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Red Rock Resorts (RRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.