$590.15 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (CRL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will post $590.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $584.95 million and the highest estimate coming in at $595.90 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. reported sales of $478.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business had revenue of $585.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.06.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.25. 153,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,559. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 12-month low of $96.70 and a 12-month high of $139.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.92.

In other news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,866 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.49, for a total value of $250,958.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,741.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Foster sold 1,977 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $255,250.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 267,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,559,648.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,794 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the third quarter valued at $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter valued at $241,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

