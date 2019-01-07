$693.95 Million in Sales Expected for EnerSys (ENS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $693.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $679.90 million and the highest is $708.00 million. EnerSys posted sales of $658.90 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.18 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENS. William Blair raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.77 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on EnerSys from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

Shares of ENS stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.81. 277,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,375. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $62.85 and a twelve month high of $89.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in EnerSys by 1,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,635,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in EnerSys by 191.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in EnerSys by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

