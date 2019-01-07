$7.95 Billion in Sales Expected for Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) will report $7.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.93 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full-year sales of $32.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.66 billion to $33.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $34.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.56 billion to $34.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $577,514,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,520,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,977,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907,864 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,324,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,371,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 127,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95. Johnson Controls International has a twelve month low of $28.30 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.75%.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

