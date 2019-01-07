$70.16 Million in Sales Expected for Qiwi PLC (QIWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) will post $70.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Qiwi’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $62.91 million to $77.40 million. Qiwi posted sales of $71.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Qiwi will report full-year sales of $283.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.90 million to $286.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $301.26 million, with estimates ranging from $291.60 million to $310.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Qiwi.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported $18.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $18.81. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Qiwi had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $17.38 earnings per share.

QIWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 4.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 30,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 5.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 28.1% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 29,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Qiwi by 9.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi during the third quarter worth about $116,000. 29.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. 78,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,759. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.95. Qiwi has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $20.05.

Qiwi Company Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

