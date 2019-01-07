$87.31 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will report $87.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $85.34 million and the highest is $89.28 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $78.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $265.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $263.65 million to $267.68 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $332.07 million, with estimates ranging from $317.57 million to $346.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.66). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $53.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.67. 1,238,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,488. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.04. PTC Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $52.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,407,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,458,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,539,000 after buying an additional 1,261,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,458,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,539,000 after buying an additional 1,261,166 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 795.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,689,000 after purchasing an additional 447,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,929,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

