AbbVie Inc (ABBV) Position Cut by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in AbbVie by 6,123.5% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 69.3% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

ABBV opened at $89.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.46. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $77.50 and a 12-month high of $125.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 2,006.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP William J. Chase sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,437,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,440 shares of company stock worth $24,029,804 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. ValuEngine cut shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.39.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

