AC Immune SA (ACIU) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

ACIU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AC Immune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Monday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of AC Immune in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get AC Immune alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth $13,345,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,029,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $626,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,279,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 29.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIU traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 16,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.33 and a beta of 1.33. AC Immune has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 146.09%. The company had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AC Immune will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About AC Immune

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for AC Immune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AC Immune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.