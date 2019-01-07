Acacia Mining (ACA) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Acacia Mining (LON:ACA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ACA. Peel Hunt restated an under review rating on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price (down previously from GBX 195 ($2.55)) on shares of Acacia Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Acacia Mining from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Acacia Mining from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Acacia Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 164.88 ($2.15).

LON:ACA opened at GBX 200 ($2.61) on Friday. Acacia Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 508.50 ($6.64).

Acacia Mining Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines, processes, and sells gold in Africa. The company has three gold mines in north-west Tanzania, including Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi, and North Mara; and a portfolio of exploration projects at various stages of development in Tanzania, Kenya, Burkina Faso, and Mali.

