Acorda Therapeutics (ACOR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ACOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.00 price objective on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub lowered Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on Acorda Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.67. Acorda Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $36.35.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $142.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.74 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 13.72% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Acorda Therapeutics will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Scopia Capital Management Lp sold 153,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $2,658,666.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorin Randall sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total value of $38,041.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,365,620 shares of company stock worth $23,599,738 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,806,000 after buying an additional 545,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 11.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,384,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,806,000 after purchasing an additional 545,689 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 29.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 222,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 50,083 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 71.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 157,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 65,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 436.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 98,822 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia.

