Acuity Brands, Inc. (AYI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $187.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. JMP Securities set a $170.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $175.00 price objective on Acuity Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acuity Brands by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.41. The stock had a trading volume of 401,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,677. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $103.48 and a 12-month high of $186.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 6.33%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

