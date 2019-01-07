Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) & Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) Head-To-Head Survey

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) and Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Adamis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Magenta Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adamis Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Magenta Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Adamis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $6.63, indicating a potential upside of 170.41%. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 214.88%. Given Magenta Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magenta Therapeutics is more favorable than Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.4% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Magenta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adamis Pharmaceuticals -248.43% -87.64% -66.85% Magenta Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Adamis Pharmaceuticals and Magenta Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adamis Pharmaceuticals $13.07 million 8.86 -$25.53 million ($0.90) -2.72 Magenta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$35.49 million N/A N/A

Adamis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Magenta Therapeutics.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics beats Adamis Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It also offers dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) for the treatment of bronchospasms; fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates (APC-6000) for the treatment of opioid overdose. In addition, the company provides corticosteroids, hormone replacement therapies, hospital outsourcing products, injectables, urological preparations, ophthalmic preparations, topical compounds for pain, and men's and women's health products; and certain veterinary pharmaceutical products for animals. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Magenta Therapeutics Company Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplant to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an ADC program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.