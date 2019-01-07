Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Upgraded at Barclays

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, December 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of AAP stock opened at $158.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Fiona P. Dias sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.54, for a total value of $186,061.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,975.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 892.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,425,000 after purchasing an additional 386,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 138.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,634,000 after purchasing an additional 309,406 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 68.4% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 620,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,412,000 after purchasing an additional 251,888 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth about $41,266,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 715.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 201,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,392,000 after purchasing an additional 177,115 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, batteries, accessories, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. It offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.