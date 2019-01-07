Advisors Asset Management Inc. Buys 7,991 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 652.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DK. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 155.3% in the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 72,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44,320 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP lifted its stake in Delek US by 93.9% in the third quarter. Athanor Capital LP now owns 139,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 67,307 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 312.4% in the third quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 262,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after purchasing an additional 198,626 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,407,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Delek US by 228.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on DK. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Delek US from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

In other news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $60,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DK opened at $33.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $61.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 4.40%. On average, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

