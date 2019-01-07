Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $373,000 Holdings in Hortonworks Inc (HDP)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hortonworks were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Hortonworks by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hortonworks by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 95,380 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hortonworks by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 81,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hortonworks by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,129,000 after acquiring an additional 89,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Hortonworks by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 26,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hortonworks alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on HDP shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Hortonworks to $32.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hortonworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hortonworks from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hortonworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Finally, Nomura set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hortonworks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Hortonworks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.54.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 81,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,641,205.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,191,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,942,798.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott E. Gnau sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $222,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,490 shares in the company, valued at $5,250,248.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,978 shares of company stock worth $5,657,784. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hortonworks stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.56. Hortonworks Inc has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $26.22.

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.07 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hortonworks Inc will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/advisors-asset-management-inc-has-373000-holdings-in-hortonworks-inc-hdp.html.

Hortonworks Company Profile

Hortonworks, Inc provides data management platforms, services, and solutions in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. It offers Hortonworks Data Platform (HDP), an enterprise-scale data management platform which provides a platform for multi-workload data processing; Hortonworks DataFlow, a data-in-motion platform to automate and secure Internet of anything data flows, as well as to collect, conduct, and curate real-time business insights and actions derived from data in motion, including sensors, machines, geolocation devices, clicks, server logs, and social feeds; and Hortonworks DataPlane Service simplifies managing, securing, governing, provisioning, and consuming distributed data systems.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hortonworks Inc (NASDAQ:HDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hortonworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hortonworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.