Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,276 Shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (MFA)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in MFA FINL INC/SH in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MFA opened at $6.86 on Monday. MFA FINL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.44.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 80.58% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 27th. MFA FINL INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.27%.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,736.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

MFA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

MFA FINL INC/SH Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

