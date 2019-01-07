Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Position in Dollar General Corp. (DG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 96.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $4,615,000. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,201,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,732,000 after buying an additional 370,008 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Dollar General by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 15,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 11,316 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 1,076.5% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.05. 131,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,884. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $85.54 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 7.24%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 8th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/advocacy-wealth-management-services-llc-raises-position-in-dollar-general-corp-dg.html.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.