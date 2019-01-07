Aecom (ACM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,139,854 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,643 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.04% of Aecom worth $461,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,076,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $623,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052,120 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,403,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239,397 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 2,969,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,989,000 after acquiring an additional 534,898 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,117,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $787,662,000 after acquiring an additional 410,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,294,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,132,000 after acquiring an additional 375,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Aecom from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Aecom in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

ACM stock opened at $27.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Aecom has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $39.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Aecom had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aecom will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aecom news, EVP Carla J. Christofferson sold 15,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $435,180.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,203 shares in the company, valued at $502,766.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aecom

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

