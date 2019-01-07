Air Industries Group (AIRI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have $1.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

AIRI stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Air Industries Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $1.95.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Air Industries Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) by 1,362.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,136 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,023 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.24% of Air Industries Group worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs and manufactures structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety. The company operates through three segments: Complex Machining, Aerostructures & Electronics, and Turbine Engine Components. It offers landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components; sheet metal fabrication of aero structures; and tube bending and welding services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Industries Group (AIRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.