Align Technology (ALGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a report published on Sunday. Barclays currently has a $275.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Align Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $186.85 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $398.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total transaction of $1,993,108.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.82, for a total value of $2,318,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,764 shares of company stock worth $5,427,059 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 15.9% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 8.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 76.3% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 76.7% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

