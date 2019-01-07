Allot Communications (ALLT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALLT. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Allot Communications from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.87.

Allot Communications stock opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.01 million, a PE ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 0.47. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $4.74 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. On average, research analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unterberg Capital LLC increased its stake in Allot Communications by 9.0% during the third quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allot Communications by 627.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 152,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 131,255 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Allot Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allot Communications by 110.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,630 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 231,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

