Allstate Corp (ALL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 10.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,138,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,678,525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608,827 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,478,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $682,581,000 after acquiring an additional 305,110 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,831,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $623,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,814 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,520,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,833,000 after acquiring an additional 111,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,096,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,917,000 after acquiring an additional 811,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, EVP Jesse E. Merten sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total transaction of $64,115.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.09.

Allstate stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.54. 4,127,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,727. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $77.00 and a 52-week high of $104.47.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Allstate Corp will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in property and casualty insurance, and life insurance businesses in the United States and Canada. The company's Allstate Protection segment sells private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance policies; other personal lines products, including renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance policies; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

