Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Holdings Cut by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,825 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $153,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 58.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $23.42 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $31.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $658,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 102,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,784.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

