AlpaCoin (APC) Market Cap Achieves $0.00

AlpaCoin (CURRENCY:APC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, AlpaCoin has traded down 74.2% against the U.S. dollar. AlpaCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of AlpaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AlpaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AlpaCoin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013630 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006698 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000824 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AlpaCoin Profile

APC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2016. The official website for AlpaCoin is alpacoin.com.

Buying and Selling AlpaCoin

AlpaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AlpaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AlpaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AlpaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AlpaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AlpaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.