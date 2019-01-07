Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Position Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 372,379 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $415,444,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,301.81.

In other Alphabet news, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,073.72, for a total transaction of $85,897.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,603.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,115.36, for a total transaction of $6,346,398.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,467,490.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $94,794,342. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,070.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $720.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $970.11 and a 52 week high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Position Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/alphabet-inc-goog-position-boosted-by-valeo-financial-advisors-llc.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.