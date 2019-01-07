Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by First Business Financial Services Inc.

First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 65.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,070.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $720.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $970.11 and a one year high of $1,273.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.91, for a total value of $11,139,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,600.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.68, for a total transaction of $217,411.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $94,794,342. 13.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/07/alphabet-inc-goog-shares-bought-by-first-business-financial-services-inc.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.