Aly Energy Services (ALYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Aly Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ALYE) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Shares of ALYE stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Aly Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $17.96.

About Aly Energy Services

Aly Energy Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The company offers solids control systems and surface rental equipment primarily designed for and used in land-based horizontal drilling.

