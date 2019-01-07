American Caresource (GNOW) versus Catasys (CATS) Financial Review

American Caresource (OTCMKTS:GNOW) and Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Caresource and Catasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Caresource N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Catasys $7.72 million 19.88 -$13.60 million ($0.85) -11.19

American Caresource has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Catasys.

Profitability

This table compares American Caresource and Catasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Caresource N/A N/A N/A Catasys -122.75% N/A -231.14%

Volatility and Risk

American Caresource has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catasys has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Caresource and Catasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Caresource 0 0 0 0 N/A Catasys 0 0 1 0 3.00

Catasys has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.73%. Given Catasys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catasys is more favorable than American Caresource.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.1% of Catasys shares are held by institutional investors. 51.5% of American Caresource shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 73.8% of Catasys shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Catasys beats American Caresource on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Caresource

American CareSource Holdings, Inc. provides urgent and primary care services in the United States. The company operates healthcare centers that offer non-life-threatening out-patient medical care for the treatment of acute, episodic, and chronic medical conditions. Its healthcare centers provide treatment of general medical problems, including colds, flus, ear infections, hypertension, asthma, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other conditions; treatment of injuries, such as fractures, dislocations, sprains, bruises, and cuts; minor non-emergent surgical procedures; diagnostic tests, such as X-rays, electrocardiograms, complete blood counts, and urinalyses; and occupational and industrial medical services, including drug testing, workers' compensation cases, and pre-employment physical examinations. It owns and operates 13 urgent and primary care centers, including 2 in Georgia, 2 in Florida, 3 in Alabama, 4 in North Carolina, and 2 in Virginia. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Catasys

Catasys, Inc. provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services. The company's OnTrak solution includes medical and psychosocial interventions; and a proprietary Web based clinical information platform and database, psychosocial programs, and integrated care coaching services. Its OnTrak solution combines medical and psychosocial treatments with elements of traditional disease management, case management, and ongoing member support to help organizations treat and manage populations struggling with substance dependence, depression, and anxiety to improve their health and thereby decrease their health care costs. Catasys, Inc.'s OnTrak solution includes various components, such as identification of impactable members, member engagement, enrollment/referral, provider network, outpatient medical treatment, outpatient psychosocial treatment, care coaching, monitoring and reporting, and proprietary Web-based clinical information platform. The company was formerly known as Hythiam, Inc. and changed its name to Catasys, Inc. in March 2011. Catasys, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

