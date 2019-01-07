American Electric Power (AEP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Electric projects an investment of $2.2-$2.8 billion in the 2017–2025 time period. This additional investment could weigh on the company’s finances, going ahead. American Electric is further exposed to environmental risks since its power plants produce large quantities of nitrogen, sulfur, mercury and carbon dioxide. American Electric's shares underperformed its industry in the past one months. Management currently estimates that the investment necessary to meet proposed environmental regulations through 2025 for its Welsh Plant, Units 1 and 3 could cost approximately $550 million. If the company fails to recover any of these costs, it could reduce future net income and cash flows. However. its newly announced investment strategy includes incremental investment in renewable generation projects throughout the United States. This may provide stability to the company’s revenue stream.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Guggenheim upgraded American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.41.

Shares of AEP opened at $73.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $62.71 and a 12-month high of $81.05.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 72.83%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $68,321.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581 shares in the company, valued at $45,056.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 83.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 59.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

