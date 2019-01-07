American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP) Holdings Cut by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in American Electric Power by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 890,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 413.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,250,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,198 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.10. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1-year low of $62.71 and a 1-year high of $81.05.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 72.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Guggenheim cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.41.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $68,321.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581 shares in the company, valued at $45,056.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

