American Express (AXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “American Express’s solid market position, strength in card business and significant opportunities from the secular shift toward electronic payments are growth drivers. It continues to witness strong loan growth and credit metrics. Its international business seems attractive. However, it faces an increase in reward expenses, led by enhancements of its U.S. platinum products. Cost of card member services has been increasing over the past three years and it continued to elevate this year as well, reflecting higher engagement levels across its premium travel services. It has also been witnessing an increase in the provision of loan losses for the past two and a half years. The stock has declined less than the industry in a year's time.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Nomura raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered American Express from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Stephens set a $131.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.62.

AXP stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. American Express has a 1 year low of $87.54 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. American Express had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Express’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

In other news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,801,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of American Express by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,612 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 81,995 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 4,764.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 106,431 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 49,872,420 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,310,914,000 after purchasing an additional 364,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

