American Public Education (APEI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “American Public Education’s earnings performance has been robust in the past few months, courtesy of affordable tuitions, online programs and strategic initiatives aimed at improving student success. However, volatility in enrollment and stringent regulations are hurting the growth prospects of the company. Also, the company expects lower net course registrations at APUS in the fourth quarter due to recent softness in registrations owing to students utilizing TA, as well as increased competition for quality civilian students, which are likely to negatively impact both the top and bottom lines. Shares of American Public Education have declined 34.7% in the past six months. Earnings estimates for 2019 have also remained unchanged over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ concern surrounding the stock.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APEI. BidaskClub upgraded American Public Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

American Public Education stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,962. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $23.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $72.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Public Education news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,001 shares in the company, valued at $13,212,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,300 shares of company stock worth $440,634. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APEI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 17.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in American Public Education by 206.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in American Public Education by 16.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 3.5% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,867 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in American Public Education by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

