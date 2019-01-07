AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “AmerisourceBergen continues to gain from, businesses like World Courier and Xcenda which have been raking in huge profits since quite some time. The company’s specialty distribution business also continues to contribute significantly to its topline. Additionally, AmerisourceBergen’s Global Commercialization Services and Animal Health unit saw a strong fourth quarter. A positive guidance for 2019 buoys optimism. On the flip side, dull performances in the company’s PharMEDium and Lash units have been a headwind in the last couple of quarters. Contraction in gross and operating margin in the last reported quarter raises concern. The company faces other headwinds like conversion of branded drugs and lower price generics. Cutthroat competition in the MedTech space adds to the woes. AmerisourceBergen has underperformed the industry in a year’s time.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ABC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.83.

ABC traded up $1.31 on Monday, reaching $75.53. 41,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. AmerisourceBergen has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $1,579,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,532,508.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $246,529.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,101 shares of company stock valued at $12,142,506. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.8% in the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,751,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,702,000 after buying an additional 877,491 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter worth $69,621,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 183.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,145,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,665,000 after purchasing an additional 741,391 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 6,233.3% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 609,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 599,394 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,809,000 after purchasing an additional 548,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

