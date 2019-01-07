AMETEK (AME) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on robust organic growth and its well performing segments. Moreover, benefits from acquisitions are acting as tailwinds. The buyouts of Arizona Instrument, Motec and Soundcom are aiding growth of the company’s Electronic Instruments segment. Further, the FMH Aerospace acquisition is driving sales in the Electromechanical unit. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to aid AMETEK’s top-line growth. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. However, integration issues and an overly high goodwill associated with an aggressive acquisition strategy are concerns. Moreover, foreign exchange fluctuation is a headwind.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AMETEK from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.85.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $63.14 and a 1-year high of $81.92. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.14 per share, for a total transaction of $146,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,281.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 23,495,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,943,000 after purchasing an additional 137,102 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.7% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 24,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,495,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,858,943,000 after acquiring an additional 137,102 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AMETEK by 12.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,520,000 after acquiring an additional 50,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage markets; and instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

