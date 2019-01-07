Analog Devices (ADI) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $110.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Summit Insights raised shares of Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.05.

ADI stock opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total transaction of $420,402.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,837.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,103 shares of company stock worth $3,842,811. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

