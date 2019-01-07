Analysts Anticipate Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.48 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) will post $99.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.33 million to $106.27 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $92.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $431.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $426.78 million to $438.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $463.75 million, with estimates ranging from $436.78 million to $521.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.46 million. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 10.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $5,939,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $5,235,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 80,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 30,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 246,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,914. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $292.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.98%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.51%.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

