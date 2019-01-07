Analysts Anticipate Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) will report $2.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs reported sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full year sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.55 billion to $8.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FIS shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wood & Company lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.13. 27,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,613. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12 month low of $92.12 and a 12 month high of $110.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In other news, CAO Kathleen T. Thompson sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.86, for a total transaction of $906,386.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,870.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 50,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $5,310,332.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

